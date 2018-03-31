Warren exited Saturday's game against the Blue Jays with a right ankle contusion, Marc Carig of The Athletic New York reports.

Warren suffered the injury after being hit on the ankle by a comebacker in the sixth inning. Fortunately, X-rays came back negative, indicating the reliever avoided a potentially more serious injury. Consider him day-to-day for now.

