Warren exited Saturday's game against the Blue Jays after being hit on the ankle by a comebacker, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Warren seemed to be in good spirits while exiting the game with manager Aaron Boone and the team's athletic trainer, so it's possible his removal was simply precautious given how deep the Yankees' bullpen is. Still, he'll be further evaluated following the conclusion of Saturday's contest, after which there should be an update regarding his status. In the meantime, consider him day-to-day.