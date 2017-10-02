Yankees' Adam Warren: Pitches scoreless inning in finale
Warren worked a perfect inning, striking out one in Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays.
Manager Joe Girardi indicated that he wanted to get Warren a couple of outings after the reliever returned from a back injury earlier in the week, but Sunday proved to be the only opportunity he'd get. Despite only getting one tune up, Warren figures to be available out of the bullpen for Tuesday's Wild Card game against the Twins, serving as a both a long man and back-end high-leverage option.
