Warren (back) made his first rehab appearance Saturday at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He recorded two outs and gave up four runs on one hit and two walks.

It was unsurprising that Warren showed some rust in his first appearance in affiliated ball in more than a month after a right back strain forced him to the 10-day disabled list April 21. In light of the rough outing, it's expected that Warren will need to make at least one more rehab appearance with the Triple-A club before the Yankees feel comfortable bringing the right-hander back from the DL. Warren will be ticketed for a middle-relief role out of the New York bullpen once activated.