Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Monday that Warren (back) has resumed throwing off flat ground, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.

While the fact that Warren is throwing again amounts to progress in his recovery from a back strain, Cashman noted that the right-hander is at least 10 days away from returning from the disabled list. Before an activation is considered, Warren will need to resume throwing bullpen sessions, then face hitters in live batting practice or a simulated game before beginning what would likely be a brief minor-league rehab assignment. Don't expect Warren to be ready to rejoin the Yankees bullpen until the second half of May at the earliest.