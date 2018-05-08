Yankees' Adam Warren: Throwing off flat ground
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Monday that Warren (back) has resumed throwing off flat ground, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.
While the fact that Warren is throwing again amounts to progress in his recovery from a back strain, Cashman noted that the right-hander is at least 10 days away from returning from the disabled list. Before an activation is considered, Warren will need to resume throwing bullpen sessions, then face hitters in live batting practice or a simulated game before beginning what would likely be a brief minor-league rehab assignment. Don't expect Warren to be ready to rejoin the Yankees bullpen until the second half of May at the earliest.
More News
-
Yankees' Adam Warren: Will miss more than minimum time•
-
Yankees' Adam Warren: Lands on disabled list•
-
Yankees' Adam Warren: Available out of bullpen•
-
Yankees' Adam Warren: Hopeful to avoid DL•
-
Yankees' Adam Warren: Diagnosed with ankle contusion•
-
Yankees' Adam Warren: Exits after being hit by comebacker•
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start