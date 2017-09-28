Yankees' Adam Warren: To be reinstated from DL on Friday
Warren (back) will return from the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's series opener against the Blue Jays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Warren was able to complete a successful simulated game Tuesday, and will be able to rejoin the bullpen after a nearly four-week long hiatus. The 30-year-old should slide right back into a high-leverage relief role, as he's silently compiled the best year of his career, sporting a 2.40 ERA and 0.89 WHIP over 56.1 innings.
