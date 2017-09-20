Yankees' Adam Warren: To throw bullpen Wednesday
Warren (back) will throw a bullpen session prior to Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Warren threw a pair of side sessions this past weekend and was able to go through a long-toss session Tuesday in preparation for Wednesday's time on the mound. Moving forward, the right-hander will require another bullpen, and possibly a simulated game Sunday, according to Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media. If all checks out during his next outing, Warren should be able to rejoin the Yankees' bullpen by the beginning of next week.
