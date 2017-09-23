Warren (back) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Everything went off without a hitch in Warren's second bullpen in less than a week, so he'll progress to a simulated game Tuesday before the Yankees reevaluate him. If everything goes well during Tuesday's simulated outing, Warren will likely rejoin the Yankees' bullpen for Wednesday's game against the Rays. He'll return to his role as one of the primary setup men out of New York's bullpen.