Warren (back) threw a two-inning simulated game Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Manager Joe Girardi liked what he saw from Warren on Tuesday, so he could be activated from the disabled list in the next day or two barring any abnormal soreness. The Yankees are hoping to get him into two games before the regular season comes to a close.

