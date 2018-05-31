Manager Aaron Boone said Warren (back) won't be activated during the Yankees' series against the Orioles over the weekend, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Warren allowed just one hit and struck out three across three scoreless innings in his second rehab appearance, this one with Double-A Trenton. While it was a drastic improvement from his first rehab outing, it sounds like the Yankees want him to get one more tuneup in before likely rejoining the big club sometime next week.