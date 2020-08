Russ was acquired by the Yankees from the Phillies on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The 25-year-old was included in Philadelphia's 60-player pool but was never added to the 40-man roster. Russ has been impressive throughout his minor-league career and had a 2.54 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 81:20 K:BB over 56.2 innings at the Double-A level last season.