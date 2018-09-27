Yankees' Adeiny Hechavarria: Draws fifth straight start
Hechavarria will start at shortstop and bat ninth Thursday against the Rays, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
The 29-year-old is in the lineup for a fifth consecutive game with everyday shortstop Didi Gregorius (wrist) unavailable. Gregorius was cleared to resume baseball activities Wednesday and looks to be closing in on a return, though it's uncertain if he'll be ready to go before the regular season draws to a close Sunday. Though he'll offer the Yankees a quality glove in the middle infield while Gregorius is out, Hechavarria's .247/.277/.347 slash line on the season renders him a rather unappealing fantasy option.
