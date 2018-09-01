Yankees' Adeiny Hechavarria: Sent to Yankees
Hechavarria was traded from the Pirates to the Yankees on Friday in exchange for cash or a player to be named later.
Hechavarria spent less than a month with the Pirates, hitting just .233/.277/.395 across 15 games before moving on to the Yankees. He'll provide additional infield depth for New York while offering a right-handed bat off the bench. Hechavarria could pick up a few starts at shortstop while Didi Gregorius (heel) is on the mend.
