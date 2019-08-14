Yankees' Adonis Rosa: Returns to Triple-A

Rosa was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Tuesday's win over the Orioles.

Rosa had his contract selected prior to Tuesday's game and made his big-league debut against the Orioles, allowing a solo home run with two strikeouts over two innings. The 24-year-old returns to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he has a 3.45 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 39:11 K:BB over 44.1 innings.

