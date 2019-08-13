Yankees' Adonis Rosa: Set for big-league debut
Rosa's contract was purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
This sets the stage for the 24-year-old righty's big-league debut. He worked as a starter and a reliever at Double-A and Triple-A this season, logging a 4.02 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 76:30 K:BB in 87.1 innings across both stops. Look for him to work in low-leverage spots.
