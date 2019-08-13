Abreu (shoulder) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Abreu landed on the MiLB injured list near the end of July due to a shoulder issue, but he's since returned to health and will be ready for action with Double-A Trenton moving forward. He owns a 3.81 ERA with 77 strikeouts over 82.2 innings this season with the Thunder.

