Abreu (elbow) was activated off the 15-day injured list Tuesday,
Abreu had been out since late August with right elbow inflammation, but he's good to go after making four scoreless relief appearances. In 38 major-league innings this season, Abreu owns a 3.32 ERA but a poor 1.47 WHIP.
