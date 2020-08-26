The Yankees recalled Abreu from their taxi squad serve as their 29th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Braves.
Abreu's lone appearance with the big club came back on Aug. 8, when he was also serving as the 29th man for a twin bill with the Rays. He'll give the Yankees some length out of the bullpen, but don't expect him to be used Wednesday outside of a mop-up situation.
More News
-
Yankees' Albert Abreu: Serving as 29th man Saturday•
-
Yankees' Albert Abreu: Included on taxi squad•
-
Yankees' Albert Abreu: Assigned to alternate camp•
-
Yankees' Albert Abreu: Part of 60-man player pool•
-
Yankees' Albert Abreu: Could make expanded roster•
-
Yankees' Albert Abreu: Shows off heat in spring action•