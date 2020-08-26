The Yankees recalled Abreu from their taxi squad serve as their 29th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Braves.

Abreu's lone appearance with the big club came back on Aug. 8, when he was also serving as the 29th man for a twin bill with the Rays. He'll give the Yankees some length out of the bullpen, but don't expect him to be used Wednesday outside of a mop-up situation.