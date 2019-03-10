Abreu was optioned to Double-A Trenton on Sunday.

Abreu missed the start of last season after undergoing an appendectomy, and posted a 4.16 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 65:29 K:BB in 13 starts at High-A Tampa. The 23-year-old finished the year with one start at Trenton, and returns to the Thunder to begin the 2019 season.

