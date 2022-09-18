site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Albert Abreu: Begins rehab assignment
RotoWire Staff
Abreu (elbow) started a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Sunday.
He has a 3.38 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 38:22 K:BB in 38 innings across 32 appearances. Abreu has missed four weeks with elbow inflammation.
