Abreu (2-0) was credited with the win against Kansas City on Friday, pitching a scoreless inning during which he allowed one hit.

New York trailed when Abreu entered the contest in the eighth inning, and he kept the deficit to two with a scoreless frame. The right-hander then moved into position for the win as a result of the Yankees exploding for eight runs in the bottom of the frame. Since latching on with the Yankees on June 21, Abreu has allowed only two runs over 15.1 innings while posting a 16:4 K:BB.