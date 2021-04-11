The Yankees recalled Abreu from their alternate site Sunday.
He'll assume the active roster spot of Domingo German, who was optioned to the alternate site after being roughed up for four runs over four innings in Saturday's loss to the Rays. Though Abreu previously started 20 games for Double-A Trenton in 2019, he'll likely work out of the bullpen for New York rather than take over German's spot in the rotation. Deivi Garcia -- who battled German for the fifth starter's job in spring training before being optioned to the alternate site -- is presumably first in line to fill the opening in the big-league rotation.