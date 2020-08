Abreu is traveling with the Yankees as part of their taxi squad for the team's upcoming series against Tampa Bay, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Abreu has been working out at the team's alternate training site. He is one of two relievers selected for the taxi squad, which increased from three to five players Thursday. The 24-year-old has yet to pitch above the Triple-A level, but he stands a reasonable chance of making his big-league debut at some point this season.