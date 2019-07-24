Yankees' Albert Abreu: MRI on tap
Abreu is slated to undergo an MRI on Wednesday after exiting his start for Double-A Trenton a night earlier with right biceps soreness, John Healy of SNY.tv reports.
The 23-year-old's fastball was reportedly clocked at just 89 miles per hour on his final pitch of the outing before he was pulled from the contest. The MRI should shed more light on the extent of Abreu's injury, but there's a good chance that he'll at least be shut down for at least a week in a best-case scenario. Over 82.2 innings at Trenton this season, Abreu has posted a 3.81 ERA and 1.62 WHIP.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start