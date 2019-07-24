Abreu is slated to undergo an MRI on Wednesday after exiting his start for Double-A Trenton a night earlier with right biceps soreness, John Healy of SNY.tv reports.

The 23-year-old's fastball was reportedly clocked at just 89 miles per hour on his final pitch of the outing before he was pulled from the contest. The MRI should shed more light on the extent of Abreu's injury, but there's a good chance that he'll at least be shut down for at least a week in a best-case scenario. Over 82.2 innings at Trenton this season, Abreu has posted a 3.81 ERA and 1.62 WHIP.