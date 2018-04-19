Abreu (appendix) is expected to pitch in simulated games soon, Dan Martin of the New York Post reports.

The 22-year-old has been sidelined since undergoing an appendectomy in February. Abreu will likely need a few rehab starts to build back up to a starter's workload, so it seems like he's still a few weeks away from a full return to action.

