Yankees' Albert Abreu: Nearing sim games
Abreu (appendix) is expected to pitch in simulated games soon, Dan Martin of the New York Post reports.
The 22-year-old has been sidelined since undergoing an appendectomy in February. Abreu will likely need a few rehab starts to build back up to a starter's workload, so it seems like he's still a few weeks away from a full return to action.
