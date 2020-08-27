Abreu was optioned to the alternate training site after Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Braves.
The right-hander served as the 29th man for the doubleheader but didn't pitch in either contest. Abreu has made one appearance this season and gave up two runs on three hits with a 2:2 K:BB over 1.1 innings.
