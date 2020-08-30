Abreu was recalled from the alternate training site after Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Abreu was optioned to the alternate site earlier in the week but will rejoin the Yankees for Sunday's nightcap. The 24-year-old has made one appearance in the majors and allowed two runs on three hits with two strikeouts and two walks over 1.1 innings.
