Yankees' Albert Abreu: Remains sidelined with shoulder injury
Abreu, who has been out since June 6, is dealing with a muscle issue in his right shoulder, Mark Sanchez of the New York Post reports.
It was unclear initially what forced the hard-throwing 21-year-old to the DL, and a shoulder ailment is not the most encouraging news. Abreu had a sparkling 1.84 ERA at Low-A this year before moving up to High-A, where he worked to a 5.09 ERA in six starts. He remains without a firm timetable for a return and will likely be treated with extreme caution.
More News
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...