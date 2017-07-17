Abreu, who has been out since June 6, is dealing with a muscle issue in his right shoulder, Mark Sanchez of the New York Post reports.

It was unclear initially what forced the hard-throwing 21-year-old to the DL, and a shoulder ailment is not the most encouraging news. Abreu had a sparkling 1.84 ERA at Low-A this year before moving up to High-A, where he worked to a 5.09 ERA in six starts. He remains without a firm timetable for a return and will likely be treated with extreme caution.