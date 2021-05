Abreu was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Monday's game against Texas. He allowed two walks and struck out four in three innings prior to his demotion.

Abreu provided the Yankees with some long relief after starter Gerrit Cole surrendered five runs in five innings. The right-hander has given up one run on four walks and struck out seven across five frames with the big club in 2021 and should have a good chance to surface again with the Yankees later on.