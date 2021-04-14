site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Albert Abreu: Sent to alternate site
Abreu was optioned to the alternate training site Wednesday.
He gave up one run while striking out three in two innings over two appearances while up with the big club. Look for Abreu to be up and down between the majors and Triple-A all season long.
