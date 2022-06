Abreu will be recalled by the Yankees on Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Abreu was claimed off waivers from the Royals on Tuesday, and he'll join the Yankees' major-league bullpen ahead of their weekend series against Houston. The right-hander has posted a 3.46 ERA and 2.00 WHIP in 13 innings over 11 relief appearances with the Rangers and Royals this year.