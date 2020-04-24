Yankees' Albert Abreu: Shows off heat in spring action
Abreu averaged "about 98 mph" on his fastball in Grapefruit League play, Yankees vice president of baseball operations Tim Naehring stated in an interview with Meredith Marakovits of the YES Network on Wednesday.
In addition to the impressive fastball velocity, Abreu displayed a plus curveball and changeup, accoring to Naehring. The 24-year-old has posted solid strikeout numbers in the minors but has often struggled with his command as evidenced by a 91:53 K:BB over 96.2 innings at the Double-A level last season. Abreu will return to Trenton to begin the 2020 campaign after allowing three earned runs and posting a 4:2 K:BB over five Grapefruit League innings this spring.
