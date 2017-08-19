Yankees' Albert Abreu: To return Sunday
Abreu (shoulder) will return from his rehab assignment and start Sunday's game for High-A Tampa, Nick Flammia, the play-by-play announcer for the Tampa Yankees, reports.
He has been rehabbing in the Gulf Coast League, and recently struck out six over three shutout innings in his latest rehab start. Abreu has explosive stuff and was touching triple digits with his fastball earlier this year. If he can stay healthy, he has a high ceiling as a starter and a high floor as a shutdown reliever.
