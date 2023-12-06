The Red Sox traded Verdugo to the Yankees on Tuesday in exchange for Richard Fitts, Greg Weissert and Nicholas Judice, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

With trade talks stalling between the Yankees and Padres regarding Juan Soto, New York ensures the addition of a capable outfield bat by acquiring Verdugo. Verdugo slashed .264/.324/.421 with 13 homers and 54 RBI last season. He figures to see regular at-bats versus right-handed pitchers after posting an .806 OPS against them across the last three seasons.