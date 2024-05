Verdugo went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Monday's loss to Seattle.

Verdugo opened the scoring with a two-run double in the first inning and later knocked an RBI single. After posting an .804 OPS in his first 29 games, he's struggled in 17 games this month, going 15-for-64 (.234) with five extra-base hits. Overall, he's now slashing .255/.328/.406 with 10 doubles, 24 RBI and a 19:20 BB:K through 46 games.