Verdugo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over Arizona.

Verdugo jumped on a hanging four-seamer from Kevin Ginkel in the top of the 10th inning and sent it into the stands in right field, scoring Anthony Volpe to give the Yankees a two-run lead. It marked the left fielder's first home run of the season and also his first in a Yankees uniform. However, even after his heroic effort in Wednesday's win, Verdugo is still batting just .160 on the season with three RBI and three runs scored.