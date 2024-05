Verdugo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 victory against the Angels.

Verdugo's fourth-inning solo shot equaled the margin of victory in the pitching-dominated matchup. The long ball was his eighth of the season, putting Verdugo well on pace to surpass the career-best mark of 13 homers that he's reached two separate seasons. In his first campaign as a Yankee, Verdugo has added 29 RBI, 27 runs, a stolen base and a .260/.321/.439 slash line through 221 plate appearances.