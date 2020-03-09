Yankees' Alexander Vizcaino: Reassigned to minors camp
Vizcaino was reassigned to the Yankees' minor-league camp Monday.
Vizcaino was able to work with the major-league coaching staff as a non-roster invitee to begin spring training, but he'll now head to minor-league camp to prepare for another season in the minors. The right-hander has allowed three earned runs while recording four strikeouts over three innings this spring.
