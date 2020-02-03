Yankees' Alexander Vizcaino: Serving as non-roster invitee
Vizcaino was invited to the Yankees' major-league spring training Monday as a non-roster invitee.
Vizcaino recorded a 4.51 ERA and 133:40 K:BB over 119.2 innings between the Low-A and High-A levels in 2019. The right-hander will get the chance to work with the major-league coaching staff during spring training, but he'll need to see more action against higher-level competition prior to entering the conversation to join the big-league club.
