The Yankees optioned Winans to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

The move makes room for a spot on the Yankees' 26-man roster, which will be taken by Marcus Stroman (knee) when he is reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Sunday's start against the Athletics, per Max Goodman of NJ.com. Winan made a spot start against the Reds this past Monday and took the loss after allowing four runs on five hits and no walks while striking out one batter in 4.1 innings.