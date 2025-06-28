Yankees' Allan Winans: Optioned to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Yankees optioned Winans to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.
The move makes room for a spot on the Yankees' 26-man roster, which will be taken by Marcus Stroman (knee) when he is reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Sunday's start against the Athletics, per Max Goodman of NJ.com. Winan made a spot start against the Reds this past Monday and took the loss after allowing four runs on five hits and no walks while striking out one batter in 4.1 innings.
