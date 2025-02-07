Winans cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Winans was let go by the Yankees on Wednesday, but he will remain with the organization after clearing waivers. He was claimed off waivers by the Yankees in late January after spending the last two seasons in Atlanta. Winans spent most of the 2024 regular season with Triple-A Gwinnett and posted a 7-5 record across 24 outings (16 starts) with a 3.30 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 100:37 K:BB over 114.2 innings.