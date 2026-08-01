Yankees' Amed Rosario: Clubs homer Friday

Rosario went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a 2-0 win over the Cubs on Friday.

Rosario plated the first run in the low-scoring affair with a 450-foot solo shot to center field in the fourth inning. The utility man went deep on both the first and the last day of July but batted just .148 with no long balls and no RBI while striking out at a horrid 53.6 percent rate over 15 games in between. Rosario has started at third base four of the past five times New York has faced a left-handed starter and appears to be holding down the short side of a platoon at the hot corner with Ryan McMahon.