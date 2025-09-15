Rosario went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Rosario got the Yankees on the board by taking Garrett Crochet deep in the fourth inning. Playing time has been sparse for Rosario since he returned from a collarbone SC joint sprain Aug. 19, as he has played in just eight games over the last nearly four weeks. Overall, he has a .287/.320/.450 slash line with six homers, 21 RBI, 20 runs scored and one stolen base over 59 contests between the Yankees and the Nationals. For now, Rosario doesn't look to be a threat to Ryan McMahon's starting role at third base.