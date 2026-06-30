Yankees' Amed Rosario: Clubs homer off bench Monday

Rosario belted a three-run home run as a pinch hitter in Monday's loss to Detroit.

The Yankees were being shut out when Rosario came off the bench to pinch hit for Austin Wells with two runners on base in the eighth inning. The utility man came through with a blast to left-center field to plate the only New York runs in the game. Rosario had made four straight starts prior to Monday, and he could be in store for more opportunities in the lineup moving forward after Jazz Chisholm landed in concussion protocol following a collision with teammate Jasson Dominguez in Monday's loss.