Yankees' Amed Rosario: Goes yard in defeat

Rosario went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-2 extra-inning loss the Tigers.

Rosario went deep for the third time in his past eight games Wednesday. The veteran utility man has started seven consecutive games for the banged-up Yankees, but he could get squeezed for playing time once Trent Grisham (hamstring) and Ryan McMahon (illness) come off the injured list. Through 153 plate appearances, Rosario is slashing a respectable .250/.294/.486 with nine homers, four doubles, 27 RBI and 20 runs scored.