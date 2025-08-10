The Yankees placed Rosario on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a left collarbone SC joint sprain.

The Yankees acquired Rosario, Austin Slater and Jose Caballero ahead of the trade deadline to increase the defensive versatility of the bench and provide some extra options against left-handed pitching, but Caballero is at least temporarily the last man standing of that trio while Rosario joins Slater (hamstring) on the IL. Fortunately for Rosario, his injury isn't considered significant, and he anticipates being ready to return from the IL when first eligible Aug. 19, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. Since his acquisition from the Nationals on July 26, Rosario has appeared in just four games for the Yankees while going 3-for-7 with a double and an RBI.