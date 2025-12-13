Rosario signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Yankees on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Rosario appeared in just 16 regular-season games after being traded from the Nationals to the Yankees, during which he went 10-for-33 with a homer and five RBI. The 30-year-old will now return to the Bronx and provide the Pinstripes with a bench piece who is capable of playing nearly every defensive position and slashed .302/.328/.491 against southpaws in 2025.