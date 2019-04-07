Yankees' Anderson Severino: Heads to IL

Severino was placed on High-A Tampa's 7-day injured list Sunday.

The nature and severity of the 24-year-old's injury is known. Severino is slated for a full-time stay in the Florida State League in 2019 after spending the majority of the past season at Low-A Charleston, where he compiled a 3.64 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over 42 innings in relief.

