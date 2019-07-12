Yankees' Anderson Severino: Throws two perfect innings
Severino did not allow a baserunner and struck out two batters over two scoreless innings in High-A Tampa's win over Dunedin on Thursday.
The lefty had his first two-and-a-half months wiped out by injury, and he struggled upon his return to Tampa, allowing six runs in his first three appearances back. Thursday's outing was a big step in the right direction. Severino has a power arm despite his small stature, but he struggles to command his arsenal of pitches.
