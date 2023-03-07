Chaparro was reassigned to minor-league spring training after Monday's exhibition against the Pirates.
Chaparro gained valuable experience while with the big-league club, as he went 4-for-16 with two homers, six RBI and three runs scored over eight spring appearances. He spent 64 games with Double-A Somerset in 2022 and certainly played well enough to earn a promotion, slashing .289/.369/.594 with 19 home runs, 52 RBI, three stolen bases and 36 runs scored. Even so, it remains to be seen whether he'll begin the year with Double-A Somerset or Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.